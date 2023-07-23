Home / India News / Amit Shah lays foundation for 108-feet Lord Ram statue in Andhra's Kurnool

Amit Shah lays foundation for 108-feet Lord Ram statue in Andhra's Kurnool

Press Trust of India Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday virtually laid the foundation stone for a 108-feet tall statue of Lord Ram, which once built is expected to be the country's tallest, in Kurnool town of Andhra Pradesh.

Shah hoped that the statue will "immerse" Kurnool with emotion and devotion towards Lord Ram.

"Laid the foundation stone for a 108-foot-tall statue of Prabhu Shri Ramachandra Ji, to be built by Shri Raghavendra Swami Mutt at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh," Shah tweeted.

He also wished that the colossal statue will inspire people to remain unwavering in their commitment to India's rich and timeless civilizational values.

Topics :Amit ShahAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

