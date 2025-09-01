Home / India News / IMD issues orange alert in Gurugram for Tuesday; WFH, online classes advised

IMD issues orange alert in Gurugram for Tuesday; WFH, online classes advised

Gurugram saw 100mm of rainfall on Monday. The city administration has asked corporate offices and private institutes to urge their staff to work from home, and asked schools to organise online classes

Delhi Rains, Rain
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city for Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
Shivansh Jauhri New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 8:46 PM IST
The District Disaster Management Authority, Gurugram, reported over 100mm of rainfall in the city between 3 pm and 7 pm on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city for Tuesday. 
 
Citing the warning from IMD, the city administration has asked corporate offices and private institutes to urge their staff to work from home and asked the schools to organise online classes on Tuesday.  Amid the heavy rains, leakage was witnessed from the ceiling of Signature Tower Chowk underpass in Gurugram on Monday evening. 
 
National capital New Delhi experienced intermittent rains for most of Monday, as the weather department issued a warning of moderate to heavy downpours and upgraded its alert for the national capital to orange. 
 
The Palam airport reported the lowest visibility of 800 metres about 3 pm on September 1 due to an intense spell of rain, the IMD said. The visibility, which was 2,500 metres at 2.30 pm, dropped to 800 metres by 3 pm.
 
The orange alert — a step up from yellow — placed Delhi in “be prepared” mode under IMD's colour-coded system. 
 
Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) at private weather forecaster Skymet, said the city will continue to see on-and-off rain till September 5.
 
“This spell is being driven both by the monsoon and an unusually active western disturbance, which has been causing heavy rainfall in the Himalayan states and influencing weather in Delhi as well,” he said.
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30.8 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches below normal, while the minimum settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees below normal, according to the weather department.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

Topics :BS Web ReportsIndia Meteorological DepartmentGurugramRainfall

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

