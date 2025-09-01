SC dismisses PIL against E20 policy, backs ethanol blending programme

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the nationwide introduction of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20). A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran heard the matter.

Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the petitioner, said the plea was not against blending itself but sought ethanol-free petrol for vehicles manufactured before April 2023, which are not E20 compliant. He cited a 2021 NITI Aayog report warning of risks to older vehicles and pointed out that E20 reduces fuel efficiency by about 6 per cent without offering consumers an E0 or E10 option.

Opposing the plea, Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, said the policy was framed after extensive consultation and with the welfare of sugarcane farmers in mind. The plea had argued that mandatory E20 violated the rights of vehicle owners, citing lack of awareness, poor pump labelling, and issues such as engine corrosion, lower mileage and rejected insurance claims. It also noted that ethanol's lower cost had not translated into consumer benefit. Welcoming the order, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) director general Deepak Ballani said the ruling confirmed India's commitment to cleaner fuels.