Home / India News / Vaishnaw meets gaming firms to discuss user money protection, esports

Vaishnaw meets gaming firms to discuss user money protection, esports

Meeting comes within a fortnight of Parliament passing The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, that bars all forms of online money games while promoting eSports and other online games

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw
"IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and officials met online gaming industry representatives today. Discussion focused on promoting eSports and social games. Points related to orderly transition and protection of users' money were also discussed. It was no
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 7:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has held a meeting with online gaming companies to discuss the protection of users' money and promotion of eSports and social games, an official source said on Monday.

The meeting comes within a fortnight of Parliament passing The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, that bars all forms of online money games while promoting e-sports and other online games.

"IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and officials met online gaming industry representatives today. Discussion focused on promoting eSports and social games. Points related to orderly transition and protection of users' money were also discussed. It was noted that industry has taken steps to ensure compliance with the Act," the source said.

The Act has received the President's assent. The Act will come into effect after its notification by the government.

Last week, banks and fintech firms, in a joint meeting with the Department of Financial Services and the Ministry of Electronics and IT, asked for detailed guidelines to implement the provision of the bill and a reasonable time for putting up a system in place to check transactions for the online money games.

The Act seeks to prohibit advertisements related to online money games and bars banks and financial institutions from transferring funds for any of such games.

Advertising of money games can attract imprisonment up to two years and/or a fine up to Rs 50 lakh. Facilitating financial transactions related to money games can lead to imprisonment for up to three years and/or a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.

Repeat offences attract enhanced penalties, including 3-5 years' imprisonment and fines up to Rs 2 crore.

Meanwhile, major online money gaming players have complied with the government's move and voluntarily announced the shutdown of their money-based gaming services.

The challenge for the government, however, remains in checking foreign-based online money gaming and betting platforms. As per an estimate, 45 crore people in the country have lost around Rs 20,000 crore in a year after getting addicted to online money games.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mumbai's prime biz hub disrupted amid Jarange's Maratha quota protest

SC dismisses PIL against E20 policy, backs ethanol blending programme

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in Odisha from September 1-5

Premium

Toyota Kirloskar Motor eyes Team India lead sponsorship after Dream11 exit

Claims, objections to Bihar draft rolls allowed after Sept 1: EC to SC

Topics :Ashwini Vaishnawonline gamingcybersecurityParliamentgaming industry

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story