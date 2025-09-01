Rajit Punhani takes over as FSSAI chief with focus on new food norms

Rajit Punhani took charge as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday.

Punhani, a 1991-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, has over three decades of administrative experience across the Centre, states and international platforms.

Until recently, he served as secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Prior to that, he was secretary, Rajya Sabha, and CEO of Sansad TV. He has also served as principal secretary in the Government of Bihar.

Punhani is an economics (honours) graduate from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and holds an MBA in finance from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.