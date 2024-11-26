Lung damage to affect every Delhi resident, says Ashoka University Dean

Anurag Agrawal, Dean of Biosciences and Health Research at Ashoka University, in a conversation with Economic Times, has claimed that every resident of Delhi is developing lung damage as deadly smog continues to blanket the Capital city.

Upon being asked how many people will suffer from lung cancer in future because of poor AQI, the Ashoka University dean said that “every Delhi is developing some degree of lung damage.” People who have pre-existing diseases or sensitivity are more serious, but no one is immune to it, he added.

He also stated that indoor air pollution–in absence of clean fuel–has been even more severe than outdoor air pollution for a long time, especially for women.

Agrawal also mentioned that poor air quality is the reason for plenty of diseases. In the short term, the most challenging diseases are asthma, hypertension, and respiratory infection, along with a higher risk of strokes and heart attacks. In the long run, air pollution could cause COPD, diabetes, possible acceleration of dementia and cancer, among others.

Are air purifiers the solution?

When asked whether air purifiers would be the answer, Agrawal said air purifiers could partially help but they can't be the long-run solution. He emphasised that those who can afford it should invest and install them at homes and workplaces.

He urges that the government should seriously look into it and try to avail these purifiers to high-risk populations who cannot afford them. Cost-effectiveness is not clear and needs more research.

Agrawal cited an example of Beijing which went through a similar situation. China implemented strict controls on emissions, emphasising sustainable transport systems, coordinated measures across the larger Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, joint emergency responses, and initiated awareness campaigns, improving the air quality in this broader region. Today, Beijing has overcome air pollution and has much cleaner air than Delhi. Which shows it can be done.

AQI in Delhi falls to ‘very poor’ on Tuesday

Air pollution in Delhi NCR continues to deteriorate. Delhi AQI showed marginal improvement on Monday morning but again dropped to a very 'poor category' by Monday evening and a similar situation persisted till Tuesday morning. In most of the monitoring stations, the AQI recorded between 300 and 440.

The poor air quality is being mainly blamed on vehicular emissions, stubble burning in the neighbouring states, among other factors, coupled with the weather in the region during this time of the year, making the situation serious.

The National Capital Region (NCR) has implemented curbs on schools and offices as the AQI continues to plummet, offering employees to work from home, while giving the students an option to opt for online classes.