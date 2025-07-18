Over 22,000 narcotic smugglers held in Punjab's anti drug campaign

Over 22,000 narcotic smugglers have been arrested so far under a state-level campaign against drugs, officials said on Friday.

Under the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (war against drugs) campaign, Punjab Police on Thursday arrested 113 drug smugglers and recovered 1.5 kg heroin, 5 kg opium, and 31,237 intoxicant pills from their possession.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested in 138 days of the campaign has reached 22,377.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla stated that over 180 police teams, comprising more than 1,300 police personnel, under the supervision of 93 gazetted officers, conducted raids at as many as 433 locations across the state on Thursday.