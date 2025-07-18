Home / India News / Over 22,000 narcotic smugglers held in Punjab's anti drug campaign

Over 22,000 narcotic smugglers held in Punjab's anti drug campaign

Over 22,000 narcotic smugglers have been arrested so far under a state-level campaign against drugs, officials said on Friday

Narcotics, drugs
With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested in 138 days of the campaign has reached 22,377. (Photo: Pexels)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Over 22,000 narcotic smugglers have been arrested so far under a state-level campaign against drugs, officials said on Friday.

Under the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (war against drugs) campaign, Punjab Police on Thursday arrested 113 drug smugglers and recovered 1.5 kg heroin, 5 kg opium, and 31,237 intoxicant pills from their possession. 

ALSO READ: SC reduces cost imposed on Narcotics Control Bureau by Calcutta HC to ₹50K 

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested in 138 days of the campaign has reached 22,377.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla stated that over 180 police teams, comprising more than 1,300 police personnel, under the supervision of 93 gazetted officers, conducted raids at as many as 433 locations across the state on Thursday.

The operation led to the registration of 81 FIRs across the state, Shukla said, adding police teams also checked as many as 483 suspicious persons in the exercise. 

The state government has also constituted a five-member cabinet subcommittee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

The state government has implemented a three-pronged strategy Enforcement, De-addiction, and Prevention (EDP) to eradicate drugs from the state, the DGP added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cong MPs will sign motion against Justice Varma in LS: Jairam Ramesh

ED arrests ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel's son in Chhattisgarh liquor scam

Execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen stayed: Centre tells SC

Tripura considering making marriage registration mandatory: CM Manik Saha

Drishti IAS founder Divyakirti moves Raj HC against Ajmer court's summon

Topics :NarcoticsNarcotics Control BureauPunjab

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story