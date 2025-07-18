Home / India News / Tripura considering making marriage registration mandatory: CM Manik Saha

Tripura considering making marriage registration mandatory: CM Manik Saha

According to 2020 data from the state's Social Education and Social Welfare Department, Tripura ranks third in India in child marriages after West Bengal and Bihar

Manik Saha, Manik, Tripura CM
Saha said that if birth certificates are made a provision for marriage registration, the ages of the boys and girls will automatically come to light. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said the state government is considering making marriage registration mandatory for all social weddings in a bid to curb child marriage in the state.

According to 2020 data from the state's Social Education and Social Welfare Department, Tripura ranks third in India in child marriages after West Bengal and Bihar. 

ALSO READ: 'Govt working towards further development of tourism industry': Tripura CM 

"The government is contemplating preventing child marriage by introducing pre-marriage registration for social marriages. We will also explore necessary legal provisions to implement this. For this, submission of birth certificates will be made mandatory," Saha said while addressing a government programme in Gandhigram, West Tripura, on Thursday.

Saha said that if birth certificates are made a provision for marriage registration, the ages of the boys and girls will automatically come to light.

Girls should be at least 18 years old and boys at least 21 years old for social marriage under the existing legislation, he added. 

Urging people to come forward to prevent child marriage and raise awareness about it, he said a girl from the minority community in the state recently received an award from President Droupadi Murmu for protesting against child marriage.

"Others should draw inspiration from her," the CM said.

Speaking on the occasion, Saha also raised alarm over the drug trade and said prominent people are involved in the business for financial gain.

"Many well-known people in society are engaged in the drug trade for money. But let it be clear no one will be spared if they get caught in the clutches of the law," he warned.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Drishti IAS founder Divyakirti moves Raj HC against Ajmer court's summon

Himachal: 250 roads closed due to heavy downpour; Met issues orange alert

ED arrests ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel's son in Chhattisgarh liquor case scam

Premium

SIR, Bihar's great document search to be considered in electoral rolls

Execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen stayed: Centre tells SC

Topics :TripuraChild marriage in indiaChild Marriage

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story