'Scooty Didi' from Chhattisgarh gets national praise for inspiring story

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also lauded Enu's efforts in empowering rural women and said "daughters like her truly embody the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat"

Enu, popularly known as ‘Scooty Didi’ in her home state Chhattisgarh
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 5:15 PM IST
The Ministry of Rural Development recently hailed the success story of Enu, popularly known as ‘Scooty Didi’ in her home state Chhattisgarh, on its official Facebook page.
 
In a post, the ministry wrote about her “indomitable figure”, and highlighted how a lack of resources could not stop her from pursuing her entrepreneurial goals. A high-level team from the ministry had also visited her village Umarda. 
 
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also lauded Enu’s efforts in empowering rural women and said “daughters like her truly embody the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat”. He added that the state government would ensure support for initiatives that support women’s empowerment. 
 
“Her courage, dedication, and determination are reshaping the narrative of rural Chhattisgarh,” Sai said. He added: “Daughters of Chhattisgarh are no longer just beneficiaries; they are emerging as torchbearers of change.”
 
Born into a modest rural family, Enu pursued her education under challenging circumstances. She has a postgraduate degree in economics, following which she joined the Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihood Mission-Bihan where she received training in tailoring and embroidery. She also secured a loan of ~1 lakh, and set an example for financial discipline by paying it back on time. 
 
“Realising that mobility was key to rural women's empowerment, I learned to ride a scooter through the Pratham Foundation,” Enu said. People began calling her ‘Scooty Didi’ after she started visiting villages on her scooter to interact with women. 
 
Enu established a women’s two-wheeler training centre in 2023. More than 30 women have learnt how to ride scooters through the initiative, helping them to independently commute.
 
Apart from easing daily mobility, Enu’s work has also triggered a perceptible shift in social attitudes, with parents sending their daughters and daughters-in-law to the centre for training. Enu has also trained women in tailoring and embroidery, LED assembly, MGNREGA works and household management. 

Topics :Vishnu Deo SaiChattisgarhwomen empowermentEntrepreneurial lessons

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

