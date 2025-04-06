Home / India News / Over one-third of faculty posts at Aiims-Delhi remain vacant, reveals RTI

Over one-third of faculty posts at Aiims-Delhi remain vacant, reveals RTI

The application was filed by RTI activist M M Shuja, who sought information about the functioning of the AIIMS Delhi in January this year

AIIMS Delhi
There was no recruitment for regular faculty posts in 2020, 2023, 2024 and the first three months of the current year, it said. | File Image
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 4:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nearly 35 per cent of faculty posts are vacant in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, the premier healthcare institute has revealed.

Responding to a query under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the administrative officer of the faculty cell of the AIIMS-Delhi said 430 faculty seats were vacant at the institute against a sanctioned strength of 1,235.

The application was filed by RTI activist M M Shuja, who sought information about the functioning of the AIIMS Delhi in January this year. The institute provided the information to the applicant on March 18.

The institute revealed that it had advertised 172 posts of Assistant professors in 2019, but only 110 candidates joined.

In 2021 and 2022, only 173 assistant professors and three associate professors at the College of Nursing joined the institute, as against 270 vacant posts that were advertised.

There was no recruitment for regular faculty posts in 2020, 2023, 2024 and the first three months of the current year, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Studio Ghibli AI art trend: A privacy nightmare in disguise, experts warn

PM Modi inaugurates Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical lift sea bridge

Pamban Bridge inauguration today: All about the vertical lift sea bridge

PM Modi departs for home after concluding 'productive' visit to Sri Lanka

Uttar Pradesh braces for above normal temperatures, heatwaves this summer

Topics :AIIMSAIIMS recruitmentRTI application

First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story