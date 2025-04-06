Pamban Bridge inauguration today: All about the vertical lift sea bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge, the new Pamban Bridge, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. The bridge, built at a cost of ₹550 crore, connects Rameswaram Island to the mainland, enhancing connectivity and boosting regional development.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, PM Modi will visit the Ramanathaswamy temple and later laid the foundation stone for infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu worth over ₹8,300 crore, including four-laning of key highway sections. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these projects will improve connectivity to pilgrimage sites, boost local industry, and reduce travel times.

The Prime Minister will also flag off the Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) express train from the new bridge.

All about Pamban Bridge

The new Pamban Bridge replaces the original cantilever bridge constructed by the British in 1914. For over 108 years, the old Pamban Bridge served as a crucial link for pilgrims, tourists, and freight transport in a region often battered by cyclones and corrosive marine weather.

Decommissioned in December 2022, the original bridge featured a Scherzer Rolling Lift span and had become increasingly difficult to maintain. Recognising the need for a future-ready infrastructure, the Indian government sanctioned the new vertical lift bridge in 2019.

New Pamban Bridge: Features

Constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the new Pamban Bridge spans 2.08 kilometres and features 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift span that rises to a height of 17 metres. This state-of-the-art mechanism allows the smooth passage of large ships beneath while ensuring uninterrupted train operations.

“Every aspect of this bridge was examined in detail. It has been declared structurally safe to run trains at 80 kmph for the next 100 years,” said MP Singh, Director (Operations) at RVNL, as quoted by PTI.

Though the bridge was originally designed to accommodate speeds of up to 160 kmph, a curvature near the Rameswaram end prompted the safe operating speed to be fixed at 80 kmph. The structure has been designed to bear 50 Gross Million Tonnes (GMT) of annual traffic and is equipped with robust anti-corrosion protection systems.

Here are its key features: Vertical lift mechanism: Unlike its predecessor, the new bridge boasts a 72.5-meter-long vertical lift span that can be raised to a height of 17 meters. This electro-mechanical system facilitates the seamless passage of larger vessels beneath the bridge, significantly improving maritime navigation.

Enhanced structural design: The bridge comprises 100 spans of 18.3 meters each, constructed with stainless steel reinforcement to combat corrosion. Additionally, the substructure is designed to accommodate double railway lines, anticipating future transportation needs.

Increased speed and load capacity: Engineered to support train speeds of up to 80 km/h, the bridge is expected to have a lifespan of 100 years, ensuring long-term operational efficiency.

Advanced safety measures: Equipped with mechanisms to withstand wind speeds up to 58 km/h, the bridge ensures safe train operations even under challenging weather conditions.

Built to last

Engineers incorporated high-grade stainless steel reinforcement and a polysiloxane protective coating to guard against corrosion in the harsh marine environment. The vertical lift span adheres to Indian and European design codes and underwent fatigue assessment. Its construction involved design reviews by IIT Bombay and IIT Madras, while weld joints were independently verified by the Welding Research Institute, Trichy.

The committee, which included experts from the Railway Board, RDSO, Southern Railway, IIT-Roorkee, and RVNL, addressed previous CRS concerns related to alignment, signalling, and durability. As a result, earlier speed restrictions of 50 kmph have been lifted. (With inputs from agencies)