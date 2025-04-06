Uttar Pradesh braces for above normal temperatures, heatwaves this summer

A punishing summer is in store for Uttar Pradesh, with prolonged periods of above normal temperature and intense heat waves predicted from April to June this year.

The state's Bundelkhand region, which covers seven districts of Jhansi and Chitrakootdham division, will bear the brunt of the heatwaves, posing significant risks to both human and animal health, weather officials said.

"During these months, above-normal maximum temperatures are expected across Uttar Pradesh. The forecast indicates that daytime temperatures will consistently exceed the 40-degree Celsius mark," Atul Kumar Singh, a MeT official here, said.

Adding to the concern, night time temperatures are also projected to remain unusually high.

"The minimum temperatures recorded during night time are also expected to remain above normal," Singh said.

The Bundelkhand region is anticipated to be the epicentre of this extreme heat, he added.

The first week of April has already provided a stark preview of the impending heat, with daytime temperatures surging.

"As per the MeT Department, the day temperature in Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Amethi, Ghazipur, Sultanpur, and Hamirpur have been crossing the 40-degree mark since last week. On Saturday, Prayagraj recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees above the seasonal average," MeT officials said.

The forecast predicts that maximum daytime temperature will frequently exceed 35 degrees Celsius, consistently bordering 40 degrees, and is likely to surpass 45 degrees in some areas.

Night time temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius.

"The possibility of rain that could provide any relief during these days over Uttar Pradesh remains below normal in the months of April, May and June," Singh added.

Furthermore, an above-normal number of heatwave days are expected across the state.

"During April 2025, an above-normal number of heatwave days are likely over most parts of Uttar Pradesh," the forecast stated.

Medical professionals emphasise that heat waves pose a greater health risk than high temperatures alone.

"High temperatures cause general discomfort, which can be managed by staying in the shade and consuming ample water. However, heat wave exposure disrupts the body's natural temperature regulation, leading to severe dehydration and potential health complications," explained Dr. Shantanu Mishra, a Lucknow-based general practitioner.

In response to the MeT department's forecast, the state government has directed district administrations to implement mitigation measures.

"District administrations have been alerted to the expected adverse hot weather and instructed to take measures to reduce its impact. Hospitals in the districts have also been asked to prepare for a surge in heat-related illnesses," Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami said.

The Animal Husbandry department is also taking proactive steps to protect livestock.

"Cattle shelters across the state have been instructed to provide shaded areas and ample water for animals. Veterinary departments have been placed on high alert to assist farmers in rural areas whose livestock may be affected by the extreme conditions," Animal Husbandry Minister Dharmpal Singh said.