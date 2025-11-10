Rajasthan govt to scrap two-child limit for candidates in local body polls

The Rajasthan government is set to bring an ordinance to amend the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act and the Rajasthan Municipalities Act to drop a provision that disqualifies individuals having more than two children from contesting panchayat and urban local body elections.

An official said drafts of the proposed ordinance have been sent to the law department for vetting. After approval, the proposal will be placed before the Cabinet for its nod.

Currently, these laws bar individuals who had a third child after November 27, 1995, from contesting elections for posts such as panch, sarpanch, up-sarpanch, panchayat samiti member, zila parishad member, pradhan, zila pramukh, councillor, chairperson or mayor.