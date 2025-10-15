Home / India News / Vande Bharat 4.0 to be built with focus on exports, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vande Bharat 4.0 to be built with focus on exports, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Vande Bharat 4.0 will combine advanced tech and comfort, aiming at export markets and positioning India as a global rail technology supplier

Vande Bharat
Last month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are also expected to be launched soon. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the next-generation Vande Bharat train, or Vande Bharat 4.0, will be designed and developed to meet export demands, The Economic Times reported.
 
Vaishnaw said Vande Bharat 4.0 will blend advanced technology with enhanced comfort, supporting India’s ambition to become a centre for railway innovation and exports.
 
"Indian Railways is scaling unprecedented heights, manufacturing 7,000 coaches and 1,681 locomotives annually, surpassing the combined outputs of multiple continents. With a ₹2.56 trillion yearly Capex, 325 km of bullet train corridor completed, and exports to Africa and Europe underway, India is fast emerging as a global railway powerhouse," he said during an event in New Delhi.
 
Apart from Vande Bharat, the minister said the Centre is planning to develop high-speed passenger train corridors across major routes with a maximum speed of 350 kmph, allowing faster and efficient intercity travel.

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains soon

Last month, Vaishnaw confirmed that Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are also expected to be launched soon. He said that one is ready for launch at Shakur Basti Coaching Depot in Delhi, while the second train is being manufactured and is expected to be ready by October 15.
 
The minister said that both trains will be launched together once the second train is ready for regular service. "That's why we are waiting for a second rake. Once we get it, we will decide any route and start operations," Vaishnaw said.
 
According to multiple media reports, the train is expected to be launched on the New Delhi–Patna route in poll-bound Bihar.

Topics :Ashwini VaishnawVande Bharat ExpressVande bharatVande Bharat trainRailway MinisterBS Web ReportsIndian Railway

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

