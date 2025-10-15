Vande Bharat 4.0 to be built with focus on exports, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the next-generation Vande Bharat train, or Vande Bharat 4.0, will be designed and developed to meet export demands, The Economic Times reported.

Vaishnaw said Vande Bharat 4.0 will blend advanced technology with enhanced comfort, supporting India’s ambition to become a centre for railway innovation and exports.

"Indian Railways is scaling unprecedented heights, manufacturing 7,000 coaches and 1,681 locomotives annually, surpassing the combined outputs of multiple continents. With a ₹2.56 trillion yearly Capex, 325 km of bullet train corridor completed, and exports to Africa and Europe underway, India is fast emerging as a global railway powerhouse," he said during an event in New Delhi.

Apart from Vande Bharat, the minister said the Centre is planning to develop high-speed passenger train corridors across major routes with a maximum speed of 350 kmph, allowing faster and efficient intercity travel. Vande Bharat Sleeper trains soon Last month, Vaishnaw confirmed that Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are also expected to be launched soon. He said that one is ready for launch at Shakur Basti Coaching Depot in Delhi, while the second train is being manufactured and is expected to be ready by October 15. The minister said that both trains will be launched together once the second train is ready for regular service. "That's why we are waiting for a second rake. Once we get it, we will decide any route and start operations," Vaishnaw said.