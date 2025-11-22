Home / India News / India on threshold of unprecedented transformation: V-P Radhakrishnan

India on threshold of unprecedented transformation: V-P Radhakrishnan

Addressing the 44th convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL) at Puttaparthi in the Sri Sathya Sai district, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this shift

CP Radhakrishnan
According to the vice president, "transformative initiatives" introduced under the PM's leadership, including the National Education Policy 2020, have significantly strengthened the country and its higher education system | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 10:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday said India stands at the threshold of an unprecedented transformation and asserted that the world is turning to the country for solutions rather than the other way around.

Addressing the 44th convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL) at Puttaparthi in the Sri Sathya Sai district, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this shift.

"Instead of India listening to the world, the world is listening to India to find solutions to its problems. That is the greatest achievement of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," Radhakrishnan said.

He said Modi had positioned India as a hub of innovation and a beacon of sustainable development and peace.

According to the vice president, "transformative initiatives" introduced under the PM's leadership, including the National Education Policy 2020, have significantly strengthened the country and its higher education system.

On economic power, he said India must acquire it to ensure no one dictates terms to the nation. "That is where the success of a good society and a good country lies," he added.

Endorsing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision, Radhakrishnan said he, too, foresaw India emerging as the world's number one economy by 2047.

He stressed the need for greater investment in research, noting that its outcomes cannot be measured with certainty.

Radhakrishnan praised SSSIHL for blending knowledge, character and a spiritual ambience that fosters respect for all religions and traditions. Every religion, he said, promotes discipline and devotion.

God is one, but we have every right to worship God as we like. Nobody should interfere with another; everyone has the freedom to worship in their own way, he said.

He said Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba had envisioned nurturing leaders who would serve society with selflessness, integrity and excellence, and an education system where service becomes a way of life.

He also noted that the visits of the president, prime minister and himself to Puttaparthi within a span of four days reflected the "strength of the blessings" of Baba.

Radhakrishnan urged graduating students to help build a good society, love it and serve it without expectations, in keeping with the teachings of the Baba.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi govt advises private offices to allow 50% employees to work from home

CAQM flags 29 pollution norm violations in enforcement drive in Sonipat

Had there been Op Sindoor after 26/11, nobody would have attacked: Fadnavis

Dealing with pendency of cases will be my priority as CJI: Justice Kant

ED seizes over Rs 14 cr in cash, gold after raids in Jharkhand, West Bengal

Topics :Narendra ModiVice President

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story