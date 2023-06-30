UP to Bihar: Power supply dips in rural areas of some major states

“The state-wise data of rural and urban power supply was reviewed by the minister (R K Singh) and it was observed that the rural supply in some of the states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura and UP etc. is less than 20 hours,’’ a source aware of the development said. The states were told to improve their rural power supply immediately. It was stressed by the minister that it is the duty of the discoms to give 24 hours’ supply in both rural and urban areas, the source said.

The CEA is the technical advisory body of the ministry. The data presented by the CEA shows average daily power supply in urban areas of certain states is also not up to the mark. According to the presentation, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and West Bengal are the ones where urban power supply has failed to go back to pre-pandemic levels.