Parliament monsoon session: Opposition walkout, Bills passed, and more

Three Bills passed despite disruption in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha as Opposition stage walkouts

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI | Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
A meeting occurred in the chamber of Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar earlier on Wednesday. The attendees included Leader of Opposition (Rajya Sabha) Mallikarjun Kharge, senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State for Law and Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Syed Nasir Hussain, according to a report by the Hindu.
It is not clear whether the meeting took place before the House commenced proceedings for the day or later, after the Opposition's walkout from the Rajya Sabha.
 
Walkouts in both Houses
A group of Opposition leaders also led by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge met President Droupadi Murmu to seek her intervention on the Manipur issue. Meanwhile, in Parliament, the Opposition reiterated its demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Manipur.
In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition members staged a walkout when the Chairman refused to admit notices under Rule 267. Similarly, in the Lower House, proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition leaders resorted to sloganeering during Question Hour.
On August 1, members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had also walked out of the Rajya Sabha after their demands to discuss the Manipur issue at length with the Prime Minister present were not met by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
 
Bills passed
Despite the walkouts, several bills that were on the agenda were passed. This includes the Mediation Bill, 2021, and the Biological Diversity Amendment Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha, as well as the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha.
The bills were passed through a voice vote.
The no-confidence motion against the government, admitted in the Lok Sabha last week, is scheduled to be discussed between August 8 and 10.
 
Session continues
As the Lok Sabha resumed, Speaker Om Birla expressed displeasure with both the Opposition and ruling party for not behaving with dignity in the House.
The Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha has disallowed “Point of Order” from Opposition members as debate over the Bill continues. Currently, the Upper House is discussing the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023.

The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and is expected to continue till August 11.
 

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

