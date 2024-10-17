Parliament using AI to make House more people-friendly: LS Speaker Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said Parliament was using artificial intelligence and related technologies for record-keeping and making speeches by members and other information available to the people in their mother tongue.

Addressing the concluding session of the 149th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Birla said in a multi-lingual society like India, it is necessary to facilitate parliamentarians to speak in their preferred languages.

He highlighted the imperative of using technology/AI for record-keeping, making debates and speeches, and other information available to the people to make Parliament people-friendly.

He said he was happy to note that the world parliamentary fraternity had appreciated India's initiatives of a green, tech-driven and paperless Parliament.