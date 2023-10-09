Home / India News / Part of under construction bridge collapses in Bihar, no casualties

Part of under construction bridge collapses in Bihar, no casualties

The District Magistrate said that the bridge being built by the Setu Nigam on the Magai River between Katharia and Firozpur at a cost of over Rs 8 crore

ANI General News
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 7:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A part of an 80-meter-long bridge being constructed on the Magai River by Setu Nigam collapsed after a beam of the bridge broke, district officials said on Monday.

The District Magistrate said that the bridge being built by the Setu Nigam on the Magai River between Katharia and Firozpur at a cost of over Rs 8 crore.

A three-member team has been formed to investigate and give a report within three days.

As of now, there is no loss of life reported in the case.

"An 80-meter long bridge was being constructed on the Magai river at a cost of Rs 8 crore 15 lakh. Yesterday because of the breaking of the beam the bridge collapsed. A three-panel team has been formed to probe the matter and the investigation will be completed within three days. A letter will be sent to the Government against those responsible and stern action will be taken," Ravindra Kumar, District Magistrate Ballia said.

In a similar incident in the month of June, the under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapsed in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

A PIL was filed in the Patna High Court seeking an independent inquiry into the collapse. The petitioner, Manibhushan Pratap Sengar, in his writ petition, sought an independent probe instead of a departmental inquiry and action against SP Singla Company, involved with the construction of the bridge.

Meawhile earlier this August, 17 workers were killed after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl.

Also Read

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Online registration starts today

Bihar Engineering Services Association demands structural audit of bridges

Bihar STET 2023 registrations begin on bsebstet.com, check details inside

Journalist shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bihar's Araria, probe on

NHAI issues SOPs to protect commuters, toll operators; reduce altercations

BJP is strong on the ground level, says Leaders of Opposition in Rajasthan

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

BJP releases second candidate list for Chhattisgarh; 64 candidates listed

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot approves 90% discount on bus fares for women

Topics :BiharConstructionBridges

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match

Cricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded tourists

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story