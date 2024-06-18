Patna, Jaipur airports receive hoax bomb threats; security beefed up

Authorities at the Patna and Jaipur airport received hoax bomb threats on Tuesday.



In the first incident, Patna airport received a bomb threat by email, following which a thorough search of the facility was conducted and security beefed up, officials said. However, the mail turned out to be a hoax, they said.



“A bomb threat through email was received at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport, besides 41 other airports. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) Meeting was convened… and it found the threat to be non-specific,” Patna Airport Director Anchal Prakash said.



Further follow-up actions are in process, he said. “The email, which was received around 1.10 pm, contained a bomb threat. Security has been bolstered at the airport in the wake of the development,” a senior police officer said. “We are trying to trace the source of the email and the sender,” he added.