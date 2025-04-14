Pawan Kalyan's wife, Anna Lezhneva, shaves her head at Tirumala temple

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan and his wife, Anna Lezhneva, are going through a tough time as their youngest son, Mark, was injured in a school fire in Singapore.

Kalyan recently returned to India from Singapore, carrying his son in his arms. Thereafter, Anna went to Tirumala to seek Lord Venkateswara's blessings. During her visit, she also donated her hair, a customary practice confirming devotees' faith in Lord Venkateswara temple.

Several pictures of Anna Lezhneva tonsuring her head at Tirumala have gone viral on social media platforms. Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party also shared her pictures on the party's official X account.

Anna Lezhneva signed the declaration before tonsure

Some reports claim that Anna Lezhneva, a Russian Orthodox Christian by faith, had to sign the declaration forms at Gayatri Sadan in the presence of temple authorities, declaring her faith in Lord Venkateshwara, before shaving her head and performing the rituals.

This is a customary practice for non-Hindu devotees, as the declaration confirms the devotee's faith in Lord Venkateswara and their intent to seek blessings from the sacred Hindu god.

Why do people shave their heads at Lord Venkateshwara's temple?

It is a customary practice at Lord Venkateshwara's temple. Devotees donate their hair at the temple if their wish is fulfilled or they get rid of sins and ego.

Many devotees shave their heads at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, as it is considered one of the very special traditions at the temple.

Fire broke out in the River Valley area, Singapore

The fire incident occurred at a school in the River Valley area of Singapore which reportedly engulfed the second and third floors of the building.

A video clip from the incident has gone viral on social media showing firefighters breaking windows to help panicked students and staff out of smoke-filled classrooms.

One child died and several injured

According to reports, the fire claimed the life of one child and injured 19 others, including Mark Shankar. Emergency crews including the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reached the location immediately to attempt to control the fire.

The three-storey shophouse is located on River Valley Road, near Singapore’s central business district, where around 30 children were attending workshops in cooking, theatre, and robotics.

A 10-year-old girl tragically lost her life in the incident, confirmed Singapore’s Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

The youngest son of Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva, Mark Shankar, sustained burn injuries on his arms and legs, and was experiencing respiratory complications due to smoke inhalation. While speaking to the media, Pawan Kalyan said, “He will need to undergo a bronchoscopy. The smoke inhalation may have long-term effects."