PDP's Iltija Mufti claims she, mother Mehbooba placed under house arrest

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Saturday alleged that she and her mother and party president Mehbooba Mufti have been placed under house arrest as the latter was going to visit Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, where a civilian truck driver was killed in army firing earlier this week.

She furfther said that "nothing has changed in Kashmir even after elections" and even comforting the families of victims is being "criminalised."

In a post on X, Iltija Mufti said, "My mother & I both have been placed under house arrest. Our gates have been locked up because she was meant to visit Sopore, where Waseem Mir was shot dead by the army."

"I intended to visit Kathua today to meet Makhan Din's family today & am not being allowed to even move out. Nothing has changed in Kashmir even after elections. Now even comforting the families of victims is being criminalised," she added.

Notably, a truck driver was killed in army firing after he refused to stop at a checkpoint in Baramulla district on Wednesday night.

Also Read

On February 5, security forces established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) based on intelligence inputs about potential terrorist movements. When a suspicious speeding civil truck was spotted, it refused to stop despite repeated warnings, leading to a 23-kilometre high-speed chase.

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps posted on X and said that the security forces fired shots at the truck's tires to deflate them, bringing the vehicle to a halt near Sangrama Chowk. The injured driver was immediately rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla, where he was declared dead.

"On February 5, based on a very specific intelligence input about the move of terrorists, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established by security Forces. One suspicious speeding civil truck was spotted. When challenged, the truck didn't stop despite repeated warnings; it instead accelerated further while crossing the check post. Alert troops pursued the vehicle for over 23 km. Shots were fired, aiming at the tires to deflate, which forced the vehicle to halt at Sangrama Chowk. Consequent to a detailed search, the injured driver was immediately evacuated to GMC Baramulla by security forces, where he was declared dead," the Chinar Corps said.