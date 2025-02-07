Piyush Goyal calls for robust AI regulatory framework to ensure ethical use

There is a need to create a robust regulatory framework with legal and policy support, to curb the unethical use of AI (artificial intelligence) while ensuring its effective deployment, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He also said that technology can become a tool but can never substitute the human mind.

"...help us to navigate this journey to create the right regulatory framework, not necessarily only in copyrights, trademarks or patents, but through the various aspects of law that can be impacted through the use of AI and come up with robust regulations that can withstand both the misuse or unethical use of AI and which will also support ethical use of modern technology," Goyal said.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of 'Vidhi Pragati: National IP Moot Court Competition, 2025' here.

The minister emphasised that the subject AI and coyright is "very" relevant at present as "we are seeing nearly perfect" counterfeits and copyrights these days.

Citing example of China, he said in the Chinese markets, one can find exact copies of famous brand liks Louis Vuitton and Hermes bags in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 10 lakh.

"Copyright and AI today literally stands at the cross roads of a very very disturbing future, where we either can convert the use of AI ethically to (our) advantage so that we can do a good job as regulators of copyright or we may land up with smart ways through unethical use of AI to misuse copyright protection," Goyal said.

He noted that AI has every potential to disrupt the way people are working today.

While on one hand, it can add to creativity, on the other hand it can disrupt the authorship of genuine innovators and their rights, he added.

He has instructed the ministry officials to see how they can engage with experts, young minds and good colleges of the country to see what kind of changes are required in regulations to adapt with modern times.

"I do hope that we will spend the next 12-18 months in working out more contemporary framework...help us craft modern regulations," he said.

However, Goyal said that he is "personally" not worried about the advent of technology as it can become a tool but cannot ever substitute the human mind.

"What you and I can do, the speed with which we can feel, a ChatGPT, or Chinese (Deepseek)" can replicate, he said, adding, "I do believe that we are long way away before we can consider that to be dependable".

The minister also suggested IPR (intellectual property rights) to be made a mandatory subject in law colleges across the country.