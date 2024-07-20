Plea in SC seeks direction to Centre, states to eradicate superstition

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and states for taking appropriate steps to eradicate the menace of superstition, sorcery and other similar practices. The plea says a strict anti-superstition and sorcery law is urgently needed to do away with the unscientific acts prevalent in the society that adversely impact the community and also to prevent fake seers from exploiting innocent people. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The petition, filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, has also sought directions to the Centre and states for taking steps to develop a scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform among the citizens in the spirit of Article 51A of the Constitution, which deals with fundamental duties.

"Petitioner is filing this writ petition as PIL under Article 32 seeking appropriate writ, order or direction to Centre and states to take appropriate steps to control superstition and sorcery in order to secure the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 21, 25 of the Constitution," the plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, says.

It has alternatively sought a direction to the Centre to constitute an expert committee for ascertaining the feasibility of criminalising superstition, sorcery and other similar practices by adding a chapter in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

"A stringent anti-superstition and sorcery law is urgently needed to deal with the problem of irrational views prevalent in society. However, all of them cannot be eradicated by the force of law only. For this, a mental change is necessary," the plea says.

It says bringing a legislation to deal with this social issue shall only mean half the battle won.

More From This Section

"A meaningful reform will need to increase awareness among the masses through information campaigns and by roping in community/religious leaders to debunk the myths surrounding such practices," the plea says.

It says some superstitious practices, which are brutal, dehumanising and exploitative, need to be dealt with by a law specifically addressing those.

It also alleges that several individuals and organisations are carrying out mass conversions by using superstition and sorcery.