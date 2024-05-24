Home / India News / PM accepted excise case wrong, all arrested should be released: Kejriwal

PM accepted excise case wrong, all arrested should be released: Kejriwal

arvind kejriwal
Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said the BJP has been screaming that there has been a scam. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 6:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted that excise policy case is wrong, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed and said everyone arrested in the matter should be released.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said the BJP has been screaming that there has been a scam.

"They are screaming for two years that there is a liquor scam claiming it was to the tune of Rs 100 crore, but not even a penny has been recovered," said Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail till June 1 in the case.

"Yesterday, the PM was asked in an interview that Kejriwal was saying that no evidence has been found in the case. The PM said no money was found because Kejriwal is an experienced thief. He accepted that no recovery was made," he added.

"To hide it, he said Kejriwal is an 'anubhavi chor'. This is just an excuse to prove the wrong arrests right. When you have accepted that excise scam is wrong, please release those who have been arrested," said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener.

Topics :Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalIndia Prime Minister

First Published: May 24 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

