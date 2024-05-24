Home / India News / Court convicts Medha Patkar in defamation case filed by Delhi L-G Saxena

Medha Patkar
A Delhi court on Friday convicted Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar in a defamation case lodged against her by V K Saxena, the incumbent lieutenant governor of the national capital.

Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma found Patkar guilty of criminal defamation.

Under the relevant law, the activist may get a jail term of two years or fine or both as the punishment.

Patkar and Saxena have been locked in a legal battle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).

Saxena was then the chief of Ahmedabad-based NGO National Council for Civil Liberties.

Saxena had also filed two cases against her for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.

