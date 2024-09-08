PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin in UP building collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the building collapse at Transport Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday evening. According to officials, the incident, which involved a three-storeyed medical warehouse collapsing, resulted in the deaths of eight people and left 28 others injured. The injured people were admitted to three hospitals in the Krishna Nagar area, with some already discharged. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp PM Modi expressed his grief over the loss of lives due to the building collapse and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured people.

"The loss of lives due to a building mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is saddening. Prayers with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," the PM said in a post on X.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he added.

Lucknow's Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Amit Verma, announced that a committee will be formed to investigate the building collapse.

"A committee will investigate the reasons behind the collapse. Structural engineers and experts will provide insights into the cause," Verma told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed officials to expedite relief efforts. He had also asked officials to promptly transport the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. CM Yogi has also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Additional Director General of Law and Order Amitabh Yash told ANI that CM Yogi is continuously reviewing the situation and the relief and rescue operations.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Adityanath paid his condolences to the people who lost their lives in the incident.

"The loss of life due to the collapse of a building in Lucknow district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the grieving families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and provide proper treatment to the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured," he said.