PM clubs Mahakumbh with Gandhi, Bose, Bhagat Singh and 1857 in LS speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that the recent Mahakumbh in Prayagraj was as defining a moment in India’s history as the revolt of 1857, Mahatma Gandhi-led Dandi March (1930), martyrdom of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh (1931), and Subhas Chandra Bose’s clarion call of “Dilli Chalo” (1943).

Just as these events inspired Indians and paved the way for Independence, the Prayagraj Mahakumbh was another defining moment where “we could see the reflection of an awakened nation”, he said.

The PM said several of the country’s small and large rivers were facing challenges. “Drawing inspiration from the Kumbh, we should consider expanding the tradition of ‘Nadi Utsav’ (River Festivals), which would make the ‘present generation understand the importance of water, promote river cleanliness, and contribute to the preservation of our rivers’.”

The Opposition criticised Modi for failing to pay his respects to the memory of those who died in a stampede during the Mahakumbh. The Lok Sabha was adjourned initially until 1 pm after the Prime Minister concluded his statement and Opposition members rose in their seats in protest. Some Opposition members of Parliament sought to know under what Rule the Prime Minister was allowed to speak. Speaker Om Birla cited Rule 372 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, which allows ministers to make a statement in the House but no questions are permitted after the statement.

The House reconvened at 1 pm with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responding to a debate on demands for grants of his ministry. It was adjourned for the day by the chair an hour later at 2 pm as Opposition protests continued in the House, demanding that they be allowed to ask questions on the Prime Minister’s statement. At least 30 people were killed in a stampede at the Mahakumbh on January 29.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament he also wanted to speak in the House on the issue but was not allowed to in the “new India”. He said the Prime Minister should have paid homage to those who lost their lives in the January 29 stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Derek O’Brien, the Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha leader, said Modi’s statement on the Mahakumbh was a “damage-control speech” aimed at distracting from issues such as tariffs imposed by the United States.

“He wants his MPs to do his ‘tareef (praise)’ but (US President) Donald Trump has imposed tariffs,” O’Brien told reporters.

“Why were members of the Opposition not allowed to seek clarification? There are enough precedents to suggest in both Houses, when a minister makes a statement, some clarification can be asked,” O’Brien said.

In his statement in the Lok Sabha, Modi said the Mahakumbh strengthened the spirit of unity in the country and gave a befitting response to those who questioned India’s collective strength to organise such a large congregation.

“People put aside their egos and gathered in Prayagraj with the feeling of ‘we’ and not ‘I’,” he said.

“The power of our unity is so great that it can shatter any attempt to divide us. This unwavering spirit of oneness is a blessing for every Indian,” Modi said.

He “congratulated” the Uttar Pradesh government, society, workers and individuals who played a “crucial role in ensuring the success of Mahakumbh”.

Modi said last year during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, “we all experienced how the nation is preparing itself for the next 1,000 years”. “Just a year later, the successful organisation of the Mahakumbh has further reinforced this belief,” he said. He drew a parallel between the Mahakumbh with the Bhakti movement, which “saw a spiritual awakening spread across the country”, and Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago speech in 1893, which “was a resounding declaration of Bharat’s spiritual consciousness, instilling a deep sense of self-respect among Indians”, he said.

No data on stampede deaths with Centre

Inquiry into the Mahakumbh stampede was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government and no data on casualties and injured victims is maintained with the central government, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday while replying to a question by Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Kirsan Namdeo on the number of people killed and injured in the stampede and the steps taken by the authorities to investigate the causes. Rai said “public order” and “police” were state subjects.

(With PTI inputs)