Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday in Bhagalpur. The scheme provides financial assistance to eligible farming families across India. According to government sources, the scheme has already benefited over 11 crore farmers so far across the country.

Understanding the PM-KISAN scheme

The PM-KISAN scheme offers an annual income support of Rs 6,000 to land-holding farmer families. This amount is distributed in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each, directly transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts every four months. The scheme includes the husband, wife, and minor children in a farming family.

The 18th installment was released in Washim, Maharashtra, on October 5, 2024 in which 9.58 crore farmers received the financial support.

How farmers can check beneficiary status

Farmers can check their PM-KISAN beneficiary status by following these steps:

Visit the official PM Kisan website (https://pmkisan.gov.in/).

Click on the ‘Beneficiary Status’ option.

Enter Aadhaar number or account number.

Click on ‘Get Data’ to view status and payment details.

Mandatory eKYC for farmers

To continue receiving benefits, PM-KISAN registered farmers must complete the eKYC process. The available eKYC methods are:

OTP-based e-KYC via the PM-Kisan Portal and Mobile App.

Biometric-based e-KYC at Common Service Centres (CSCs) and State Seva Kendras (SSKs).

Face authentication-based e-KYC via the PM Kisan Mobile App.

Who is not eligible for PM-KISAN?

Certain categories of individuals are ineligible for the scheme, including:

Institutional landholders.

Former and present holders of constitutional posts, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and mayors.

Serving or retired officers/employees of central and state government departments (except Multi Tasking Staff/Class IV/Group D employees).

Pensioners receiving Rs 10,000 or more per month.

Income tax-paying farmers from the previous assessment year.

How to refund PM-KISAN benefits

Farmers who are ineligible can voluntarily surrender their PM-KISAN benefits through the official website: