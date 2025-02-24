The Uttar Pradesh police have registered multiple FIRs (First Information Reports) against at least 140 social media handles for allegedly sharing objectionable videos of women bathing at Maha Kumbh 2025 and spreading misleading content.

“13 FIRs have been registered against 140 social media handles that shared misleading content,” Maha Kumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna told news agency ANI.

According to the reports, the Uttar Pradesh Police’s social media team is closely tracking all social media platforms, especially after inappropriate videos of women pilgrims bathing in the Triveni Sangam were shared online.

Earlier, UP Director General Of Police, Prashant Kumar said, “We will ensure strict action against those involved in preparing and selling objectionable videos of women on social media.”

In 2019, the Allahabad High Court banned the publishing of photos and videos of women at the Kumbh Mela. The court said no pictures of women bathing or taking a holy dip should be shared. It also warned that action would be taken if the order was broken. This rule applies to both print and visual media.

Also read: Maha Kumbh 2025: Authorities brace for final dip and last rush of devotees Apart from sharing inappropriate content of women devotees, many incidents of spreading misleading information about the Maha Kumbh have also been reported.

Also Read

For example, authorities found that on 22 February, a video of a 2022 train fire in Bangladesh was falsely shared online. The post claimed that 300 people died in a train fire on 14 February 2025 while traveling to Maha Kumbh. Since then, officials have taken legal steps to stop the spread of such false information.

Last day, the festival of Maha Shivratri

Meanwhile, a huge number of devotees are expected on February 26, the last day of Maha Kumbh 2025, which also marks the festival of Maha Shivratri.

DIG Krishna said that the complete arrangements’ have been made for the festival. “Efforts will be made to ensure that there is no traffic jam anywhere in the Maha Kumbh area. All arrangements should run smoothly. No matter how big the crowd is, we are fully prepared,” he said.

Crowd management at Maha Kumbh 2025

Additionally, the officials at Ayodhya Dham railway station have put strict crowd control measures in place to ensure smooth movement and safety during the Maha Kumbh.

Also read: DSP Yashwant Singh told ANI, “We have increased alertness ahead of the ‘snan’ on Maha Shivratri. Additional security has been deployed here, after which the total number of personnel deployed is more than 350. Barricading has been done all around. A holding area has been set up and passengers are being brought here.”Also read: Airfare, hotels skyrocket at Maha Kumbh: Here's how much devotees overpaid

“We are making regular announcements for trains so that passengers stay aware. They are being given entry only after their train arrives at the platform. We are ensuring that the platform’s passengers do not exceed its capacity. All arrangements are in place,” he added.

[With inputs from agencies]