Jammu-Vaishno Devi rail line doubling: What it means for pilgrims, tourism

In a major push to improve pilgrimage travel and regional connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Railways has greenlit the final location survey for doubling the vital railway line between Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The 77.96-kilometre track, currently a single line passing through Udhampur, often faces operational bottlenecks due to limited capacity.

The track doubling project will greatly increase rail capacity, enabling the launch of more train services, and support the ever-growing number of devotees visiting the revered Vaishno Devi shrine, officials said.

Why the doubling project matters?

According to Northern Railway officials, the existing single-track route has become a constraint—especially during peak pilgrimage seasons. The doubling of the line is expected to significantly enhance train handling capacity and allow smoother operations between Jammu and Katra.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, said, “This survey will lay the foundation for constructing a double-line segment. It will make travel more convenient for pilgrims and aligns with Indian Railways’ vision to strengthen infrastructure in strategically important regions.” The survey for the track doubling has been allocated a budget of ₹12.59 crore. Once completed, the new line will not only ease current passenger pressure but also prepare the corridor for future growth—particularly in view of the upcoming Katra–Srinagar line. A spiritual and economic upgrade Though the Jammu–Vaishno Devi Katra railway line serves a religious purpose, the impact of this doubling project will go well beyond pilgrimage. It’s seen as a key step toward boosting tourism and economic development in the Jammu region.

“This timely decision supports Indian Railways’ mission to improve access to important destinations and enhance critical infrastructure,” said Upadhyay. The project is part of a broader push to modernise railway links in the northern belt, especially in regions that hold cultural, spiritual, and strategic value. Jammu-Katra rail line doubling: Upcoming benefits and broader significance Increased train frequency: The second track will allow simultaneous two-way train movement, leading to shorter travel times and fewer delays. Boost to tourism and economy: More tourists and improved logistics will benefit local businesses and create job opportunities. Readiness for future traffic: With the Katra–Srinagar railway line nearing completion and high demand for services like the Vande Bharat Express, the Jammu–Katra corridor needs immediate strengthening.

A senior railway official noted, “The Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Srinagar has already seen strong interest from both tourists and locals. Doubling this stretch will create seamless onward connectivity.” Northern Railway will execute the full doubling project once the survey is complete and plans are approved. While timelines for construction have not yet been announced, the intent is clear: to transform the Jammu–Vaishno Devi Katra route into a faster, more efficient, and spiritually enriching travel experience. As the region prepares for this infrastructural upgrade, the project stands as a symbol of Indian Railways’ dual commitment to spiritual connectivity and regional development.

Five new railway surveys underway in J&K to boost Kashmir connectivity In a parallel push to expand the railway network in Jammu and Kashmir, five new railway line surveys are currently underway—primarily aimed at improving access to both north and south Kashmir. These include the Baramulla–Uri (46 km), Sopore–Kupwara (37 km), Anantnag–Pahalgam (78 km), Avantipora–Shopian (28 km), and the proposed doubling of the Banihal–Baramulla section (118 km), which has been marked as a priority project by the government. These surveys reflect a broader vision to strengthen regional connectivity, promote tourism, and integrate remote areas into the mainstream transport network. However, officials have confirmed that several other proposed rail links in the region have been put on hold due to challenges related to terrain feasibility, environmental concerns, and high projected costs.