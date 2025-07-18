Home / India News / ED raids Punjab de-addiction centres in 'illegal' drugs sale case

ED raids Punjab de-addiction centres in 'illegal' drugs sale case

The raids are being conducted in Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Barnala in Punjab and in Mumbai, Maharashtra, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Enforcement Directorate, ED
ED's investigation stems from various FIRs filed by Punjab Police against a doctor named Amit Bansal
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided multiple locations in Punjab apart from some in Mumbai as part of a money laundering investigation linked to "illegal" sale of drugs by private de-addiction centres in the northern state, official sources said.

The federal probe agency's investigation stems from various FIRs filed by Punjab Police against a doctor named Amit Bansal, a pharmaceutical company, a drugs inspector and some others.

Bansal runs 22 drugs de-addiction centres across Punjab, the sources said.

ALSO READ: ED arrests ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel's son in Chhattisgarh liquor scam

The raids are being conducted in Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Barnala in Punjab and in Mumbai, Maharashtra, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Sources said private de-addiction centres like the ones run by Bansal have been entrusted by the Punjab government to provide BNX (Buprenorphine/Naloxone) medicine to patients, enrolled in their facilities, so that they can be weaned away from narcotics.

It was found that these medicines meant for rehabilitation of drug addicts were being taken in "excess" quantity for a "new kind of drug abuse", they said.

The sources claimed Bansal, through his de-addiction centres, "misused" the facilities and was involved in "illegal" sale of such drugs.

A drugs inspector named Rupinder Kaur is being searched as the official allegedly assisted Bansal in forwarding incorrect inspection report related to pilferage of medicine from his hospitals, the sources said.

A phrama company named Rusan Phrama Limited, manufacturer of BNX, was also covered during the action, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Over 22,000 narcotic smugglers held in Punjab's anti drug campaign

Cong MPs will sign motion against Justice Varma in LS: Jairam Ramesh

Execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen stayed: Centre tells SC

Tripura considering making marriage registration mandatory: CM Manik Saha

Drishti IAS founder Divyakirti moves Raj HC against Ajmer court's summon

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateIllegal drug racketmoney laundering casePunjabMaharashtra

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story