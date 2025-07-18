Delhi University's IP, Hindu, SRCC receive bomb threats via email

Three colleges of Delhi University received bomb threats through email, police said on Friday.

According to police, IP College for Women, Hindu College, and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) got bomb threats via email today. Standard drill is being followed. Campuses are being searched.

This comes days after St. Stephen's College received a bomb threat. The email claimed that a bomb had been planted in the library, officials said.

Moreover, St. Xavier's School in the national capital has also received a bomb threat.

Over 20 schools in Delhi have received bomb threats via email, officials said today.

Personnel of the Delhi Fire Department and Delhi Police were deployed at several schools. Richmondd Global School Principal Moupali Mitra said that they had informed the Commissioner of Police only a few minutes after receiving the bomb threat email this morning. Each corner of the school was checked for explosives with the help of the bomb disposal squad and other teams, and it was found to be safe, she said. ALSO READ: Dark web makes it tough for Delhi Police to probe bomb threats to schools "We are keeping an eye on every kind of message. We received the mail threat at 10:52 AM and mailed the Commissioner of Police at 10:58 AM. Immediately, the bomb squad and other teams arrived along with the Cyber department... We cross-checked every corner of the school, and it is absolutely safe... We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the children... Some anti-social people are spreading such rumours, and we all must stand against them... The school is functioning normally," Mitra told ANI.