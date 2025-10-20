Monday, October 20, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi extends Diwali greetings, urges support for Swadeshi products

PM Modi extends Diwali greetings, urges support for Swadeshi products

Prime Minister urged Indian consumers to buy domestically made "Swadeshi" products during the festival, encouraging the purchase of Indian-made products and supporting local artisans

May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us, PM said | (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended Diwali wishes to the people of India.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his wishes, saying that the festival represents a "sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth."

The UP CM said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the grand festival of Diwali, the sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth, righteousness, and positivity! The festival of lights is not merely a ritual of lighting lamps, but a beacon of hope in the soul, a pulse of harmony in society, and a resolve for national resurgence. May the grace of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Janaki illuminate not only our homes but also our hearts, and may the lamp of faith, enthusiasm, and zeal be kindled in everyone's life--this is my prayer. Jai Jai Siyaram!"

 

The Prime Minister also urged Indian consumers to buy domestically made "Swadeshi" products during the festival, encouraging the purchase of Indian-made products and supporting local artisans.

"Let's mark this festive season by celebrating the hardwork, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians. Let's buy Indian products and say--Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai! Do also share what you bought on social media. This way you will inspire others to also do the same," wrote PM Modi on X.

Meanwhile, on the eve of Deepotsav, Ayodhya entered the Guinness World Records by lighting over 26 lakh oil lamps and hosting the largest-ever Saryu aarti.

The event was organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department in collaboration with the Ayodhya District Administration.

In the largest display of oil lamps, 2,617,215 diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu River.

Many participants engaged in a simultaneous 'diya' rotation. According to officials, over 30,000 volunteers from universities, colleges, and various other departments took part in the diya-lighting and rotational activities. The diyas were arranged in a precise pattern to ensure accurate counting and verification by representatives from Guinness World Records.

In the Saryu aarti, 2,128 devotees performed the aarti on the evening of October 17.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

