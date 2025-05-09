Nadda reviews hospital preparedness amid ongoing India-Pakistan conflict

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday reviewed health infrastructure preparedness across hospitals in the country amid the ongoing India-Pakistan military conflict, official sources said.

During the meeting, senior officials of the health ministry briefed him about the preparedness of health facilities and informed him that complete monitoring is being done from the control centre.

Nadda and his team assessed the readiness of hospitals and health facilities across the country, according to the sources.

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with secretaries of various ministries and called for continued alertness and clear communication, while reaffirming the government's commitment to national security and operational preparedness.

Tension between New Delhi and Islamabad has been soaring since Indian armed forces pounded terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre.