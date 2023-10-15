PM Modi expresses grief over Sambhajinagar accident, announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over losing lives due to an accident in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra in which 12 people were killed and 17 others were injured.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

PM Modi posted "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. An ex-grata of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis also expressed grief over the accident.

Devendra Fadanvis posted on X "A very unfortunate incident where 12 people died in an accident involving a private vehicle, a truck near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. Out of the 20 injured, 14 have been admitted to Ghati Hospital and the Collector and other officials have reached there themselves. 6 injured are being treated at Vaijapur Hospital. I pray to God for early relief to the injured. Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and treat the injured at government expense."

In a tragic incident, at least 12 people were killed and 17 others were injured in a road accident on the outskirts of Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Sunday.

The accident occurred when a tempo collided with a truck on the Aurangabad-Nasik highway, near Vaijapur toll naka at around 1:00 AM.

According to the police, the tempo was carrying a group of pilgrims from Nashik to Baba Teerth pilgrimage site in Aurangabad.

The accident occurred when the tempo was returning to Nashik after the darshan.

"17 people injured in this accident are undergoing treatment at the Valley Hospital in Aurangabad, the remaining 6 injured people have been sent to the rural hospital in Vaijapur for treatment and 12 people died in this accident," said the police.