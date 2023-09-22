Home / India News / PM Modi felicitated at BJP HQ over Women's Reservation bill passage

PM Modi felicitated at BJP HQ over Women's Reservation bill passage

A large number of women, including beneficiaries of several government schemes, were present at the party office to greet him

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome at the BJP headquarters here on Friday by the party's women wing, a day after Parliament passed the women's reservation bill.

A large number of women, including beneficiaries of several government schemes, were present at the party office to greet him.

Modi bowed to a group of beneficiaries, who garlanded and blessed him.

BJP president J P Nadda and women Union ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani, and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

Nadda described the bill's passage as historic and credited Modi's foresight and resolve for the feat.

The prime minister has taken numerous steps to empower women.

Also Read

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed

Delimitation pointless, says Gandhi; Amit Shah urges house to pass Bill

The long journey of the Women's Reservation Bill in India explained

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so far

Women's Reservation Bill: Where else have seats been reserved for women?

Delhi joins campaign to build climate resilience, commits to green cover

Isro moves to wake up Chandrayaan-3 rover, lander as dawn breaks on Moon

Lalbaugcha Raja gets donations over Rs 1 cr in 2 days of Ganesh Chaturthi

Manipur govt reprimands Airtel over availability of mobile internet service

India ensured concerns of Global south were placed in G20 agenda: MEA

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPWomen's Reservation Bill

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story