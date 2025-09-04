WHO, CZA teams review measures against spread of bird flu at Delhi zoo

A World Health Organisation team visited the National Zoological Park in Delhi on Thursday to review measures taken against the spread of avian influenza, even as officials said that no new bird deaths have been reported.
The zoo administration said intensive sanitation and bio-security measures are being implemented to safeguard the health of birds, animals and staff.
The World Health Organisation team held discussions with the zoo director regarding the health screening of frontline staff and measures taken for public safety, and expressed satisfaction with the steps in place, an official said.
Meanwhile, a surveillance team from the Central Zoo Authority, along with officials from the Delhi government's animal husbandry department also collected environmental and bird samples from the Delhi zoo for further screening and analysis.
The Delhi zoo said it remains on high alert and is taking all necessary measures as per standard guidelines to contain the disease at the earliest.
On Friday, it was first reported that painted storks and ibises have died, prompting the zoo authorities to shut the premises for visitors from Saturday as a precautionary measure.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
