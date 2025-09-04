Home / India News / WHO, CZA teams review measures against spread of bird flu at Delhi zoo

WHO, CZA teams review measures against spread of bird flu at Delhi zoo

The zoo administration said intensive sanitation and bio-security measures are being implemented to safeguard the health of birds, animals and staff

WHO, World Health Organization
On Friday, it was first reported that painted storks and ibises have died, prompting the zoo authorities to shut the premises for visitors from Saturday as a precautionary measure. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A World Health Organisation team visited the National Zoological Park in Delhi on Thursday to review measures taken against the spread of avian influenza, even as officials said that no new bird deaths have been reported.

The zoo administration said intensive sanitation and bio-security measures are being implemented to safeguard the health of birds, animals and staff.

The World Health Organisation team held discussions with the zoo director regarding the health screening of frontline staff and measures taken for public safety, and expressed satisfaction with the steps in place, an official said.

Meanwhile, a surveillance team from the Central Zoo Authority, along with officials from the Delhi government's animal husbandry department also collected environmental and bird samples from the Delhi zoo for further screening and analysis.

The Delhi zoo said it remains on high alert and is taking all necessary measures as per standard guidelines to contain the disease at the earliest.

On Friday, it was first reported that painted storks and ibises have died, prompting the zoo authorities to shut the premises for visitors from Saturday as a precautionary measure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Industry must pass on GST benefits to consumers, says Piyush Goyal

India's infant mortality rate touches low of 25, down from 40 in 2013

ED questions Shikhar Dhawan for 8 hours in '1xBet' betting app probe

Law to regulate online gaming brought without heeding to any pressure: PM

India-Singapore partnership go far beyond diplomacy, says PM Modi

Topics :Bird FluWHO

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story