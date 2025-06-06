Satyendar Jain appears before ACB for questioning in classroom case

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Friday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Branch for questioning in connection with an alleged graft case in the construction of classrooms in government schools.
Jain was summoned by the Delhi government's ACB for questioning.
Before leaving for the ACB office, Jain had asserted that the previous AAP government in the national capital worked towards improving the city's education, while the current BJP government was only doing politics.
Speaking to PTI Videos ahead of his questioning, Jain said the BJP was trying to divert attention from key issues.
"First, tell me, where did the word scam come from? They (BJP) do not want to work and are aiding private schools in increasing fees," Jain said.
"Manish Sisodia (former education minister) did excellent work in schools. He has been summoned. I have been summoned. These are all tactics to divert attention.
"They (BJP) used to say that dogs are roaming in the streets, but we will clean the roads. Now they should get these things done, but they are only indulging in politics," he charged.
The ACB summoned AAP leaders Sisodia and Jain over alleged graft in the construction of classrooms in government schools. While Jain was asked to appear on Friday, Sisodia has been summoned on June 9.
The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app