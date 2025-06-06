Home / India News / Satyendar Jain appears before ACB for questioning in classroom case

Satyendar Jain appears before ACB for questioning in classroom case

Before leaving for the ACB office, Jain had asserted that the previous AAP government in the national capital worked towards improving the city's education

Satyendar Jain
Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Friday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Branch for questioning in connection with an alleged graft case. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Friday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Branch for questioning in connection with an alleged graft case in the construction of classrooms in government schools.

Jain was summoned by the Delhi government's ACB for questioning.

Before leaving for the ACB office, Jain had asserted that the previous AAP government in the national capital worked towards improving the city's education, while the current BJP government was only doing politics.

Speaking to PTI Videos ahead of his questioning, Jain said the BJP was trying to divert attention from key issues.

"First, tell me, where did the word scam come from? They (BJP) do not want to work and are aiding private schools in increasing fees," Jain said.

"Manish Sisodia (former education minister) did excellent work in schools. He has been summoned. I have been summoned. These are all tactics to divert attention.

"They (BJP) used to say that dogs are roaming in the streets, but we will clean the roads. Now they should get these things done, but they are only indulging in politics," he charged.

The ACB summoned AAP leaders Sisodia and Jain over alleged graft in the construction of classrooms in government schools. While Jain was asked to appear on Friday, Sisodia has been summoned on June 9.

The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

