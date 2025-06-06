Satyendar Jain appears before ACB for questioning in classroom case

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Friday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Branch for questioning in connection with an alleged graft case in the construction of classrooms in government schools.

Jain was summoned by the Delhi government's ACB for questioning.

Before leaving for the ACB office, Jain had asserted that the previous AAP government in the national capital worked towards improving the city's education, while the current BJP government was only doing politics.

Speaking to PTI Videos ahead of his questioning, Jain said the BJP was trying to divert attention from key issues.

"First, tell me, where did the word scam come from? They (BJP) do not want to work and are aiding private schools in increasing fees," Jain said.