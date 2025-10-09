Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi, Starmer highlight 'new vigour in India-UK partnership' after FTA

PM Modi, Starmer highlight 'new vigour in India-UK partnership' after FTA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai, who arrived on Wednesday for his first official two-day visit to India

PM Modi-Starmer II

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Photo/Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met for a delegation-level discussion in Mumbai on Thursday. 
 
Highlighting the progress in bilateral relations, PM Modi said, "Under the leadership of PM Starmer, India and UK relations have seen significant progress. In July this year, during my visit to the UK, we signed the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)."
 
Speaking on recent business engagements, PM Modi said, "The biggest business leaders' Summit between India and the UK was held yesterday. Today, we will address India-UK CEO Forum and Global Fintech Festival. With all of these, suggestions and possibilities to further strengthen India-UK cooperation."
 
 
He also emphasised the benefits of the new trade deal, adding, "With this agreement, the import cost between the two countries will come down, new employment opportunities will be generated for the youth, trade will increase and this will benefit our industries and consumers. Your visit to India within just a few months of signing the agreement, with the biggest business delegation ever accompanying you, is a symbol of the new vigour in India-UK partnership."
 

Shared values, global stability

 
PM Modi highlighted the foundation of India-UK relations, saying, "India and UK are natural partners. Mutual trust in values like democracy, freedom and rule of law lies in the foundation of our relations. In the current era of global instability, this growing partnership between India and UK has been an important base for global stability and economic progress."

Also Read

PM Modi-Starmer

LIVE news updates: India-UK partnership crucial foundation for global stability, says PM Modi

PM Modi, Keir Starmer

PM Modi holds talks with UK PM Starmer to boost trade, defence, tech ties

Prime Minster Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of the Delhi BJP's new office | Photo: X/ @narendramodi

PM Modi welcomes agreement on first phase of Trump's Gaza peace plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Adani group Chairman Gautam Adani during the inauguration ceremony of the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday

PM Modi inaugurates infra projects worth ₹31,850 crore in Maharashtra

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Congress must tell who prevented military response after 26/11: PM Modi

 
He further said that the meeting also focused on international issues including the Indo-Pacific, West Asia, and the Ukraine conflict. 
 

UK PM Starmer lauds India’s growth story

 
UK PM Starmer, who arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday for his first official two-day visit to India, said, "...We are building something here, we are creating a new modern partnership focused on the future and availing the opportunities and we are doing it together."
 
"That is why we struck the UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in July, a breakthrough moment - years in the making, slashing tariffs, increasing access to each other's markets to drive growth and create jobs for our people and making life in both our nations," he added.
 
UK PM Starmer also praised India’s economic growth and vision for the future. "... I want to congratulate the prime minister on his leadership, aiming to be the world's third largest economy by 2028. Your vision of 'Viksit Bharat' is to make it a completely developed country by 2047. Everything I have seen since I have been here is absolute proof to me that you are on track to succeed in that," he said.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Reliability of Indian brands key to their global reach, says Delhi CM

Vijay

TVK chief Vijay gets hoax bomb threat call weeks after Karur stampede

Supreme Court

SCBA terminates membership of lawyer for attempting to hurl shoe at CJI

Supreme Court, SC

Cough syrup deaths: SC agrees to hear PIL seeking CBI probe, safety review

cough syrup

Cough syrup-linked deaths in MP rise to 22 as two more children succumb

Topics : Narendra Modi India UK relation BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateCA Final Result DateUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon