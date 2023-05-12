The projects include initiatives under the urban development, water supply, road and transport, and mines and minerals departments, said the Prime Minister’s Office.

#WATCH | Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various projects worth around Rs 4,400 crores in Gujarat. — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister inaugurated the augmentation of multi-village drinking water supply schemes in Banaskantha district, a river overbridge in Ahmedabad, a drainage collection network at Naroda GIDC, sewage treatment plants in Mehsana and Ahmedabad, and an auditorium in Dahegam, among others.

He also laid the foundation stone for bulk pipeline projects in Junagadh district, augmentation of water supply schemes in Gandhinagar district, construction of flyover bridges, new water distribution stations, and various town planning roads.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that for him nation building is an ongoing ‘Maha Yagya’.

"India's development is a conviction and commitment for us, and nation-building is a continuous responsibility that we work to fulfil. When the poor are less worried about the basic needs of their lives, then their confidence increases," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the differences between the work culture of the current government and the governments of the past, PM Modi said that the country cannot transform by moving on the path of failed policies. “The country cannot transform its fate and become a developed nation by moving forward on the path of failed policies”.

The Prime Minister also participated in the Gruh Pravesh of around 19,000 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, and handed over keys to beneficiaries during the programme. The total outlay of the PMAY projects is around Rs 1950 crores.

“After 2014, the government did not limit itself to only providing a roof for the poor but turned the homes into a basis for tackling poverty and a medium for strengthening their dignity. Under PMAY, the beneficiaries have a say in the construction of houses where the government transfers the financial aid directly into their bank accounts”, said PM Modi.

PM Modi also participated in the 29th Biennial Conference of the All India Primary Teacher’ Federation - Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan.

"Lakhs of teachers have contributed to the making of the National Education Policy this time...today, India, making new opportunities as per the needs of the 21st century and the new National Education Policy was made keeping this in mind," he said.