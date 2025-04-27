Indian Navy conducts anti-ship firing drills amid ongoing tensions with Pak

Indian naval warships have successfully carried out anti-ship firings revalidating readiness for long-range precision strikes, officials said on Sunday.
The firing drills came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.
"Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike," an Indian Navy official said.
"Indian Navy stands combat ready credible and future ready in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests anytime anywhere anyhow," he added.
On Thursday, the Indian Navy announced that its indigenous guided missile destroyer, INS Surat, successfully intercepted a fast, low-flying missile target skimming over the sea, marking a significant milestone in strengthening India’s defence capabilities.
