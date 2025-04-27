Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Navy conducts anti-ship firing drills amid ongoing tensions with Pak

Indian Navy conducts anti-ship firing drills amid ongoing tensions with Pak

Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms

Indian naval warships have successfully carried out anti-ship firings revalidating readiness for long-range precision strikes, officials said. (Image Credit: PIB)

Indian naval warships have successfully carried out anti-ship firings revalidating readiness for long-range precision strikes, officials said on Sunday.

The firing drills came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike," an Indian Navy official said.

"Indian Navy stands combat ready credible and future ready in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests anytime anywhere anyhow," he added. 

  On Thursday, the Indian Navy announced that its indigenous guided missile destroyer, INS Surat, successfully intercepted a fast, low-flying missile target skimming over the sea, marking a significant milestone in strengthening India’s defence capabilities.

 
This missile test follows the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.
 
The test also comes amid a maritime advisory from Pakistan, which plans to conduct a surface-to-surface missile test from its Karachi coastline within its Exclusive Economic Zone between April 24 and 25. Indian defence sources confirmed they are closely monitoring the situation.  Meanwhile the authorities have demolished houses of three active terrorists in Bandipora, Pulwama and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir as security forces continued their crackdown on the terror ecosystem in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said.

