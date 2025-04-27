Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Crackdown on terror: Houses of three more terrorists demolished in J-K

Crackdown on terror: Houses of three more terrorists demolished in J-K

With this, the total number of houses of terrorists and their overground workers demolised since the Pahalgam attack has gone up to nine

Homes of suspected Pahalgam terror attackers demolished in Jammu & Kashmir

The house of Adnan Shafi, who had joined terrorist ranks last year, was demolished at Wandina in Shopian district on Saturday night. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Authorities have demolished houses of three active terrorists in Bandipora, Pulwama and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir as security forces continued their crackdown on the terror ecosystem in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Sunday.

The house of Adnan Shafi, who had joined terrorist ranks last year, was demolished at Wandina in Shopian district on Saturday night, they said.

They said house of another active terrorist --Amir Nazir -- was demolished in Pulwama district. 

In Bandipora district, the house of Lashkar-e-Toiba ultra Jameel Ahmad Shergojri was demolished. Shergojri has been an active terrorist since 2016.

 

With this, the total number of houses of terrorists and their overground workers demolised since the Pahalgam attack has gone up to nine.

Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states -- an incident that has spiked India-Pakistan tensions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the killers would be pursued "to the ends of the earth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pahalgam attack Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Jammu and Kashmir Terrorsim

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

