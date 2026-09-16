PM Modi meets chip CEOs, seeks push for next phase of semicon growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met the chief executive officers (CEOs) and other senior executives of semiconductor companies and urged them to actively participate in the next phase of India’s semiconductor growth.

The meeting comes on the eve of the fifth edition of Semicon India and was held at Seva Teerth on Wednesday evening. It saw the participation of CEOs of several companies, including Micron, Infineon, Applied Materials, ASML, Merck, Tokyo Electron, Fujifilm, AMD, Intel, Tata Electronics, Lam Research, Rapidus, NXP, Foxconn, Semi Conductor Devices, Advantest, Celesta Capital, CG Power, and IBM Reserach.

The global semiconductor industry body, SEMI, which is co-organising the 2026 edition of Semicon India, was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Modi highlighted the strong semiconductor talent foundation of the country and urged the industry to further participate in skilling, innovation and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing. Modi also reiterated the Indian government’s commitment to a predictable and responsive policy environment, while emphasising that policies must evolve in line with technological advancements and industry requirements, according to a government press release. “He invited industry leaders to share suggestions on policy and administrative measures and assured them that their inputs would be given due consideration in further strengthening the sector. He encouraged industry leaders to actively participate in the next phase of India’s semiconductor growth,” the government press note said.