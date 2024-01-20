PM Modi offers prayers at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirapalli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli.

PM Modi chose to wear a traditional outfit for his visit to what is one of the most important temples for worshipping Lord Vishnu.

During his visit, the Prime Minister was blessed by an elephant named 'Andal' in the temple premises who also played a mouth organ.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was greeted by a huge crowd that had gathered along his route. The Prime Minister acknowledged the crowd, waving to them from his vehicle.

Srirangam Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Sri Ranganathar. Srirangam Temple is India's largest temple compound and one of the world's greatest religious complexes. The Ranganathaswamy Temple is believed to have been constructed during the Vijayanagara period (1336-1565).

The abode of a deity often described as Nam Perumal and Azahagiya Manavaalan, Tamil for "our god" and "beautiful groom", the magnificent Ranganathaswamy Temple is home to Lord Ranganatha, a form of Lord Vishnu in a reclining pose.

The Priests of the Temple specially greeted the Prime Minister with welcome slogans written on the road in Sanskrit announcing his arrival.

Prime Minister also listened to various scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam in this temple.

Expressing happiness on the PM's visit, Chief Priest of temple Sundar Bhattar said, "All devotees of India are very happy that our PM is visiting Srirangam. Lord Ranganatha is also happy about the PM's visit. Our PM cares for everyone's welfare so is Ranganatha, so it's a blessed occasion for Srirangam. Before this, no Prime Minister has come to Srirangam, this is the first time a PM is visiting here. We all are very proud of his visit."

After Srirangam, the Prime Minister will reach Rameswaram at around 2 pm and perform Darshan and Pooja in Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple.

Continuing the practice being observed during the Prime Minister's visit to multiple temples in the last few days, wherein he attends Ramayana chanting in various languages (such as Marathi, Malayalam and Telugu), in this temple, he will attend a programme - 'Shri Ramayana Paryana'.