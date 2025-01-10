Bombay HC calls for CNG & electric vehicles to tackle Mumbai air pollution

The Bombay High Court has stressed the urgent need to transition to cleaner modes of transportation to tackle Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality. A bench led by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice GS Kulkarni emphasised the importance of CNG and electric vehicles in reducing air pollution.

“Not to copy Delhi, but can we consider permitting only CNG-driven vehicles and phasing out diesel engines?” the bench observed, as reported by The Bar and Bench. The court was hearing a suo motu Public Interest Litigation initiated in 2023 to address Mumbai’s poor Air Quality Index (AQI).

Encouraging the adoption of cleaner vehicles, the court suggested gradually phasing out diesel-driven vehicles while promoting CNG and electric cars. It also noted that post-Diwali, Mumbai faces significant pollution issues, leading to low visibility and haze. “What is the solution in such situations? All this starts every year after Diwali. Broadly, we know the problems and the causes… so now what is the solution?” the bench asked, according to news agency PTI.

The court criticised the lack of enforcement of its 2023 directive restricting firecracker usage during Diwali. “We saw firecrackers being burst even up to 1 am in the morning despite our orders. The implementing agencies did not follow our orders at all,” it said.

Bakery bhattis under scrutiny

Senior advocate Darius Khambatta, serving as Amicus Curiae, pointed out that bakery bhattis are the third-largest contributors to air pollution in Mumbai, after construction sites and red-category industries. The court emphasised the need to address this issue urgently.

“There are two ideas that you may consider. Bhattis are used by bakers and small food places. We are not sure about the fuel used. According to reports, Mumbai produces over five crore buns annually. This could be a major source of air pollution. Can the Corporation suggest banning the use of wood or coal for all bhattis in the city?” the bench asked.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed the court that notices had been issued to bakeries using coal and wood-fired bhattis, requiring them to transition to sustainable kilns within a year. Advocate General Birendra Saraf suggested stricter action against non-compliant establishments.

The court also expressed its dissatisfaction with the BMC’s stance, which seemed to pit development against clean air. “A choice cannot be made between development and clean air,” it observed.

As Mumbai grapples with worsening air quality, the High Court has called for immediate and actionable measures, urging authorities to balance progress with sustainability.