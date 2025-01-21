PM Modi right leader at right time, he will take country to top: CM Naidu

India has got the right leader at the right time in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he will take the country to the top across various economic and social parameters, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch of an economic taskforce on 'Swarna Andhra by 2047', he said his state has huge growth potential and is progressing on the right path.

"Indians are the most accepted community globally and it will continue in future," he said at the event organised by industry body CII.

"We are having the right leader at the right time in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has absolute clarity on reforms and policy framework for the country going ahead.

"I'm fully confident that India will become a developed nation by 2047, and reach the number one or two spot in various areas," he said.

India is the only country that has the advantage of democratic dividend for the next 20-25 years, he said.

Naidu pitched moving forward from PPP model to P4 model or 'Public, Private and People Partnership' to tackle issues like poverty and hunger and improve the lives of everyone.

Naidu also announced setting up of a Centre of Global Leadership on Competitiveness in partnership with CII.

Present at the event, Tata group chief N Chandrasekaran said it's his honour to become Co-chair of economic taskforce on Swarna Andhra by 2047.

He praised Naidu for his economic visions in his days as chief minister of erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh.

"While we develop this plan for 2047, it will have plans for immediate implementation as we progress towards the target year," he said.

"The plan will have multiple components, special focus on certain sectors in the beginning as we target other sectors," Chandrasekaran said, adding "we will set up educational institutions of global eminence," he added.