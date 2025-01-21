Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi HC rejects plea on use of EVMs in elections across constituencies

Delhi HC rejects plea on use of EVMs in elections across constituencies

The court noted that the appellant had filed the petition requesting the Election Commission of India (ECI) to comply with the provisions of Section 61A of the Representation of the People Act

gavel law cases
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Division Bench of the Delhi High Court dismissed an appeal challenging the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections across constituencies. The petitioner had raised concerns regarding the use of EVMs, arguing that Section 61-A of the relevant law requires the respondent (Election Commission of India) to provide specific justifications for the use of EVMs in each constituency individually.

The bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, dismissed the appeal, stating, "We find no merit in the present appeal, and the same is dismissed."

The court noted that the appellant had filed the petition requesting the Election Commission of India (ECI) to comply with the provisions of Section 61A of the Representation of the People Act (RP Act) before proceeding with any elections using EVMs, particularly in relation to the future preparation of electoral rolls.

The bench stated that the appellant argued that the ECI should assess each constituency individually and determine, based on local circumstances, whether EVMs should be used. The petitioner further sought a directive for the ECI to demonstrate how it complies with the mandatory requirement of specifying constituency-wise circumstances for using EVMs.

However, the bench observed that a plain reading of the provision indicates that it permits the ECI, under non-obstante clauses, to adopt the use of EVMs in the manner prescribed. The ECI had already issued directions and placed them on record, specifying the constituencies where EVMs would be used.

While the appellant contended that the ECI must specify each constituency separately, the bench found that the language of the provision does not support this view and, therefore, rejected the appeal.

Also Read

HC issues notice on bail plea of AAP's Naresh Balyan, hearing on Jan 23

HC declines to appoint arbitrator in disputes with prior arbitration claims

HC bars DB Dixon battery from using Shikhar Dhawan's images in promotions

Delhi High Court tells SpiceJet to pay $2.67 million to lessor in a week

Delhi High Court exempts electricity commissions' fees from GST

Earlier, in July 2024, a bench led by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav had dismissed the plea, observing that the relief sought in the petition essentially sought to revisit a controversy that had already been settled through a series of judicial pronouncements, as discussed in previous rulings. The bench further noted that the petitioner had failed to present any substantial grounds that would justify the Court's further intervention in the matter.

The petitioner Ramesh Chander through plea has sought directions for the respondent to adhere to the provisions of Section 61-A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (the 'Act') before proceeding with any elections using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The petitioner stated that he is primarily aggrieved by the use of EVMs in elections across constituencies, claiming that no reasons have been provided for their usage. The petitioner argued that Section 61-A requires the respondent to detail the circumstances for each constituency individually where EVMs are proposed to be used.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: BJP says party will provide free education to needy students of Delhi if voted to power

Airport violation: SC rejects plea on HC order quashing FIR against BJP MPs

12 suspected Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, total 36 in 2025

14 Naxals killed at Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, big blow to Naxalism: Shah

Security personnel conduct area domination, search operations in Manipur

Topics :Delhi High CourtEVM machineEVM row

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story