PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman now available in more than 10 languages

The podcast episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with American researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman is available now in more than 10 languages, the Prime Minister said on Sunday, while encouraging people to give it a listen.

"The recent podcast with Lex Fridman is now available in multiple languages! This aims to make the conversation accessible to a wider audience. Do hear it," read a post by PM Modi as he shared the link to the translations.

The translations have been posted by public broadcaster Doordarshan in their multiple regional language channels.

The episode is now available in Gujarati, Telegu, Punjabi, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Tamil and Malayalam.

The podcast was uploaded on youtube on March 16, in which PM Modi spoke on a variety of issues including Artificial Intelligence (AI), cricket, football, China, US President Donald Trump, Pakistan, and his early life.

PM apprised about the efforts made by the state machinery in conducting elections and said that 980 million people registered to vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which exceeds the entire population of North America and European countries.

Also Read

"Anyone who believes in democracy should listen to what I'm about to share with you. There were 980 million registered voters (in the 2024 general elections). Each of those voters had a registered ID and all the necessary details in a vast database. This number is twice the entire population of North America. It even surpasses the total population of the entire European Union," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the dedication of people to participate in elections, PM Modi said that remote villages also had polling stations, where helicopters were used to set up polling stations. He said the election authorities set up a polling booth for merely one voter in the Gir Forest, Gujarat.

ALSO READ: PM Modi joins Truth Social hours after Trump shares his Lex Fridman podcast

Speaking on the Central government's commitment to the welfare of the people, the Prime Minister said that welfare schemes must reach the "intended beneficiaries", where there is no discrimination based on caste, faith or ideology. He said that trust remains the "cornerstone" of his governance model.

During the interview, PM Modi appreciated US President Donald Trump's unshakeable dedication to his country, particularly in the wake of the assassination attempts last year.

He also drew parallels between Trump's "America First" ideology and his own "India First" approach, highlighting their shared commitment to prioritising their nations' interests. This alignment has fostered a strong connection between the two leaders.