Bengaluru waterlogged after first seasonal rain, 3-year-old girl dies

Bengaluru witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday, leading to waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and flight diversions. The rains also resulted in the death of a three-year-old girl in Pulakeshinagar after a tree fell on her, officials said on Sunday.

The downpour, marking the first significant rainfall of the season, brought relief from the sweltering heat but also left a trail of destruction. According to the Civil Defence Force, around 30 trees were uprooted and 48 branches fell across the city, posing significant safety risks. Emergency teams were deployed to clear debris and restore normalcy.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm on Saturday. The showers were accompanied by gusty winds, leading to power outages in several parts of the city. Hailstorms were also reported in Hosakote, Bengaluru Rural district.

Videos shared on social media showed waterlogged streets and fallen trees blocking the traffic. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued control room numbers for assistance in drainage cleaning.

Traffic congestion worsened due to waterlogging, with heavy accumulation at Hunsmaranahalli affecting movement towards Kempegowda International Airport. Authorities later cleared the water, restoring normal traffic flow. The traffic police continuously updated commuters on necessary diversions.

The heavy rain also disrupted flight operations, forcing at least 19 flights to be diverted. Among them, 11 were operated by IndiGo, four by Air India Express, two by Akasa, and two by Air India. The Bengaluru airport faced delays due to adverse weather conditions.

Karnataka weather forecast

Weather forecasts indicate continued showers in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. According to Bengaluru Meteorological Department daily weather bulletin, light to moderate rain, thunder showers are likely to occur at a few places over Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Gulbarga, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Chitradurga, Chamarajanagara, Mandya and Mysuru districts and at isolated places over Ballari and Vijayanagara districts on March 23.

For March 24, the weather department forecast light to moderate rain, thundershowers at isolated places over Kodagu district and light rain, thundershowers at isolated places of Bidar, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts.

For March 25, the weather department has predicted light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places over Kodagu district and light rain at isolated places over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts. Dry weather will likely prevail over the rest of the state on the day, it added. (With inputs from agencies)